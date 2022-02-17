Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports 1,252 fresh cases, 6 deaths

-
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,252 new coronavirus cases and six virus-related deaths on Thursday, taking the statewide count to 34,41,783 and the toll to 37,962.
With 4,768 COVID-19 patients getting discharged after treatment on Thursday, the cumulative recoveries have increased to 33,80,049, a bulletin from the state health department said.
The total active cases, including isolation, further declined to 23,772 from 27,294 on Wednesday, it said.
The state which registered 1,310 fresh infections on Wednesday, continued to maintain the trend on Thursday too.
Nearly 21 out of 38 districts in the state saw new infections below 50 on Thursday while 12 other districts recorded positive cases in single digit.
Chennai and Coimbatore, too, continued to witness a marginal decline to 285 and 214 fresh cases, respectively, from 296 and 227, respectively, a day ago.
Chengalpattu too recorded a decrease in cases to 105 from 110 cases on Wednesday, while Erode registered 69 infections as against 77 on the previous day and Tiruppur saw 57 as against 66.
Including 764 persons getting discharged on Thursday, Chennai's cumulative recoveries increased to 7,34,905 and the fatalities including two deaths, increased to 9,052.
The state capital accounted for 7,48,086 positive cases while the active cases stood at 4,129, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
