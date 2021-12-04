Nashik sees 28 Coronavirus cases, 1 death; tally reaches 412,549

The COVID-19 tally in reached 4,12,549 after 28 cases were detected on Friday, while one death took the toll to 8,727, an official said.

So far, 4,03,362 people have been discharged post recovery, including 39 on Friday, he said.

With 4,414 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in went up to 28,88,655, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)