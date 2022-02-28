COVID-19 pandemic: Goa reports 18 fresh cases, no death; 48 recover

on Monday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,45,019, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,801, an official said.

So far, 2,40,927 people have been discharged post recovery, including 48 during the day, leaving the state with 271 active cases, he said.

With 1,005 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in went up to 18,82,030, he added.

