COVID-19 pandemic: Goa reports 18 fresh cases, no death; 48 recover

-
ALSO READ
Goa reports 1,794 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate at 32%
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
Goa records 3,274 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 38%
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
Goa reports 28% positivity rate and 955 new coronavirus cases
-
Goa on Monday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,45,019, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,801, an official said.
So far, 2,40,927 people have been discharged post recovery, including 48 during the day, leaving the state with 271 active cases, he said.
With 1,005 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 18,82,030, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,45,019, new cases 18, death toll 3801, discharged 240927, active cases 271, samples tested till date 1882030.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU