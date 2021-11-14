Covid-19 pandemic: Goa sees 18 cases, no death; 40 recover

The COVID-19 tally in reached 1,78,485 on Sunday after 18 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,374, an official said.

The discharge of 40 persons during the day increased the recovery count to 1,74,870, leaving the state with 241 active cases, he informed.

With 2,081 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in went up to 15,06,282, he added.

