Covid-19 pandemic: Goa sees 18 cases, no death; 40 recover

-
ALSO READ
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
Revamp on cards for Cong party in Goa ahead of 2022 polls: Kamat
Goa sets up special ward to treat 'black fungus' cases: Health Minister
Goa coronavirus update: Covid-19 positivity drops to 20% in one month
Goa includes Baricitinib to Covid-19 treatment protocol: Health minister
-
The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,78,485 on Sunday after 18 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,374, an official said.
The discharge of 40 persons during the day increased the recovery count to 1,74,870, leaving the state with 241 active cases, he informed.
With 2,081 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,06,282, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,485, new cases 18, death toll 3374, discharged 174870, active cases 241, samples tested till date 15,06,282.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU