Karnataka coronavirus update: 236 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown in Karnataka extended till June 7, says CM B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka: Will continue as CM for next two years, says Yediyurappa
Finding BSY's successor may be a tough challenge for BJP in Karnataka
Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM on day of govt's 2nd anniversary
KCET result 2021 declared on kea.kar.nic.in; know steps to check marks
-
Karnataka on Sunday reported 236 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths taking the caseload and cumulative fatalities to 29,91,850 and 38,145 respectively, the health department said.
It also said 264 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,45,679. The active cases stood at 7,997. Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases with 152 fresh infections and both the deaths being reported from the city. Other districts too reported new cases including 11 each in Dakshina Kannada and Hassan and 10 in Mysuru. There were zero fatalities in 30 districts. While 13 districts reported nil infections and fatalities, 14 districts logged cases in single digit. The positivity rate for the day was 0.24 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.84 per cent. A total of 96,838 samples were tested in the state including 80,573 RT-PCR tests on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.21 crore. The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.81 crore, with 26,805 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU