Karnataka coronavirus update: 236 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hrs

on Sunday reported 236 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths taking the caseload and cumulative fatalities to 29,91,850 and 38,145 respectively, the health department said.

It also said 264 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,45,679. The active cases stood at 7,997. Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases with 152 fresh infections and both the deaths being reported from the city. Other districts too reported new cases including 11 each in Dakshina Kannada and Hassan and 10 in Mysuru. There were zero fatalities in 30 districts. While 13 districts reported nil infections and fatalities, 14 districts logged cases in single digit. The positivity rate for the day was 0.24 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.84 per cent. A total of 96,838 samples were tested in the state including 80,573 RT-PCR tests on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.21 crore. The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.81 crore, with 26,805 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said.

