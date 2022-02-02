Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat reports 8,934 new cases and 34 deaths

-
-
Gujarat reported 8,934 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 8,338 the previous day, raising its tally to 11,77,931, while 34 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.
The number of fresh deaths linked to the infection was slightly lower at 34 as compared to 38 fatalities recorded a day ago. With this, the total COVID-19 fatalities in the state rose to 10,545, said the department in a release. With 15,177 patients getting discharged, the tally of recovered cases rose to 10,98,199, the release said. Gujarat now has 69,187 active cases of coronavirus, of with 246 patients are on ventilator support, the department said. As many as 2.73 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing up the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 9.86 crore, it said. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 3,368 new cases, Vadodara 1,921, Surat 513, Rajkot 478 and Gandhinagar 431, among others. In terms of fatalities, Ahmedabad district reported 10, Rajkot five, Surat and Vadodara four each and Bhavnagar three, among others, the release said. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported seven new cases and 15 recoveries, officials said. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the UT rose to 11,393 and recoveries to 11,316, they said. The UT has 73 active cases, while four COVID-19 patients have died so far, the officials added. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,931, new cases 8,934, death toll 10,545, discharged 10,98,199, active cases 69,187, people tested so far - figures not released.
