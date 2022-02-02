20,505 new Covid cases in Karnataka, 81 deaths and 40,903 discharges

-
ALSO READ
Reserve 50% of beds for Covid patients: Karnataka govt to private hospitals
Bengaluru reports 22,284 new Covid infections; active cases at 129,112
Covid cases surge past 3,600 in Bengaluru; Karnataka figures cross 4K
Karnataka records 41,457 new Covid cases, positivity rate over 22%
Karnataka records 40,499 Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 18.80%
-
Karnataka on Wednesday registered a jump in daily infections, as the state reported 20,505 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,44,338 and death toll to 39,137.
The state on Tuesday had reported 14,366 fresh infections.
There were 40,903 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 36,27,925, a health bulletin said.
Of the new cases, 8,850 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 21,493 people being discharged and 13 virus-related deaths.
The total number of active cases across the state is now at 1,77,244.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 12.55 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.39 per cent.
Of the 81 deaths, 13 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (10), Mandya and Mysuru (6), Shivamogga and Tumakuru (5), Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Kolar (4), Udupi and Uttara Kannada (3), followed by others.
After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 1,209, Belagavi 1,060, Tumakuru 762, Shivamogga 715, and Dharwad 633.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,36,425 cases, Mysuru 2,23,956 and Tumakuru 1,55,904.
According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 16,27,340, followed by Mysuru 2,13,313 and Tumakuru 1,47,494.
Cumulatively, a total of 6,21,59,532 samples have been tested, of which 1,63,320 were on Wednesday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU