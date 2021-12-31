Covid-19 pandemic: Himachal Pradesh adds 87 cases, one more death

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

vaccine
Representative Image

Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally increased to 2,28,857 on Friday with 87 fresh infections, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 3,859, a health official said.

The latest fatality was reported from Kangra district, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 466 from 430 on Thursday, the official said.

With 49 more patients recovering from the viral disease, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,24,512, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 31 2021. 21:09 IST

