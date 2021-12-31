JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid-19 pandemic: Rajasthan man dies after Omicron infection

GST Council meeting sans talks on Omicron, life saving Covid drugs
Business Standard

NTPC's 49.92 MW solar capacity begins commercial operations on Thursday

The power producer said its solar energy capacity at Jaisalmer has begun operations on Thursday

Topics
NTPC | solar energy | Thermal Power

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NTPC

State-owned power producer NTPC said its 49.92-megawatt (MW) solar energy capacity at Jaisalmer has begun commercial operations on Thursday.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, the first part capacity of 49.92 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh solar PV project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 12:00 hrs of December 30, 2021," according to a BSE filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 31 2021. 20:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU