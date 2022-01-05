Covid-19 pandemic: Jammu and Kashmir records 199 fresh cases

on Tuesday recorded 199 fresh cases of the coronavirus, which took the tally to 3,42,001, while no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 90 were from the Jammu division and 109 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 60 cases followed by 58 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,541 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,35,930, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,530, they said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)