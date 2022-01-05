DDA suspends all physical public hearings amid rising Covid cases

-
ALSO READ
DDA extends last date for payment of balance bid premium for e-auctions
DDA to launch new housing scheme, offer nearly 15,000 flats: Official
DDA extends date for payment of cost of flats under 2019 Housing Scheme
DDA holds draw for 689 surrendered flats; 79 waitlisted applicants allotted
DDA to set up enquiry board to consider objections, suggestions on MPD 2041
-
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said on Tuesday that all physical public hearings at its offices have been suspended with immediate effect to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection.
The move came on a day when Delhi reported 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent, and three more fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.
"As a preventive measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus all offline, public hearings in DDA offices are suspended with immediate effect till further notice," the urban body said in a statement.
The public would be required to take prior online appointments from an officer concerned of the rank of a deputy director or above to enter the DDA premises. The url for booking online appointments is https://citzservices.dda.org.in, it said.
For urgent hearings on individual cases, appointments can be sought through an email from the director concerned and above. Prior permission with appointment, date, time be sought through email to enter the DDA premises, the statement said.
The official emails of DDA officers are available on DDA's website and its social media handles can be checked for further instructions and advisories, it said.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday had decided to reimpose some more restrictions in the wake of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, and weekend curfew will return in the national capital.
During weekdays, government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, like water, electricity and health departments will be asked to work from home, while private offices will function with 50 per cent capacity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU