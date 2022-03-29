Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 42 fresh cases and one death

on Tuesday registered 42 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the total to 39,45,401 and 40,052 respectively, till date.

As many as 104 patients got discharged today while the number of recoveries was 39,03,651, according to a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 36 were from Bengaluru Urban, which recorded 71 recoveries and one death, said the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the State was 1,656.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.19 per cent, the case fatality rate was 2.38 per cent.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Raichur, and Uttara Kannada reported one case each.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,81,548 cases, Mysuru 2,29,455 and Tumakuru 1,59,839.

Cumulatively, 6,55,26,523 crore samples have been tested so far with 21,215 examined today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)