Covid-19 pandemic: Kerala logs 54,537 new cases and 352 deaths

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Despite higher Covid cases, Kerala model still a success: Experts
Flood-affected Kerala to witness rains for 3-4 days more, says IMD
Odisha reports its first and India's second death linked to Omicron variant
-
The number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala continued to rise unabated, with the state reporting 54,537 cases on Friday taking the infection count to 58,81,133.
According to the health department, 352 deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 52,786.
Among the latest fatalities, 94 were recorded over the last few days, while 258 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
Yesterday, the state reported 51,739 new COVID-19 cases, while on Tuesday Kerala had registered 55,475 cases, the highest ever single day spike in the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.
Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases today--10,571, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 6,735 and Thrissur 6,082.
The health department said 1,15,898 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
"Currently, there are 3,33,447 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which 3.5 per cent are admitted to various hospitals," the health department said in a release.
Meanwhile, 30,225 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured to 54,94,185.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU