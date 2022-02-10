Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh logs 2,742 cases; six fatalities

has recorded 2,742 new cases of and six fatalities in the last 24 hours that raised the tally of infections to 10,18,749 and toll to 10,679, an official from the state health department said on Thursday.

The positivity rate has come down to 3.67 per cent from 4.5 per cent recorded on Wednesday, he said.

As many as 6,555 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 9,78,505, leaving the state with 29,565 active cases, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst-hit cities of amid the pandemic, registered 531 and 351 cases respectively in the last 24 hours, he said.

With the addition of 74,583 samples examined during the day, the number of tests carried out in the state went up to 2,66,75,708, the official said.

As per a government release, 11,18,43,463 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 2,46,140 on Thursday.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,18,749, new cases 2,742, death toll 10,679, recoveries 9,78,505, active cases 29,565, number of tests so far 2,66,75,708.

