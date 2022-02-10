Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for the second time

Prince Charles, the heir to the Biritish throne, has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and is now self-isolating, Clarence House said on Thursday.

The positive result of the Prince of Wales, who has received three vaccination shots, was announced on Twitter moments before he was due to arrive at an engagement in Winchester.

On Wednesday, the 73-year-old heir to the throne and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, met people at a reception in the British Museum.

Camilla tested negative for on Thursday, Clarence House said.

This is the second time Charles has contracted the contagion.

He caught the virus in March 2020 when he reported only mild symptoms.

Clarence House confirmed that Charles was triple vaccinated, but did not give further details on whether he was experiencing any symptoms this time.

It is also yet to be confirmed whether Charles has seen Queen Elizabeth II, 95, recently.

But it said that Camilla received a negative result in a routine test earlier.

