Covid-19 pandemic: Himachal Pradesh sees 6 new deaths and 547 cases

Six people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 4,049, even as the state recorded 547 fresh cases, taking the tally to 2,79,198, a health official said.
Among the deceased, four were men and two women. They were aged between 43 to 87 years, he said.
Of these, two deaths were reported in Shimla and one death each in Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi and Sirmaur.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state went down to 4,344 on Thursday from 4,421 a day earlier, the official said.
Besides, 618 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh went up to 2,70,784, he said.
