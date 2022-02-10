Telangana's downward trend continues, reports 767 new coronavirus cases

-
ALSO READ
Telangana clocks 190 new coronavirus cases, one death in past 24 hours
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Telangana on a 'meet or beat' spree to attract job-creating investment
Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana clocks 2,387 new cases, one death
Coronavirus pandemic: Telangana reports 3,877 new cases, two deaths
-
The number of people getting hospitalised with COVID-19 in Telangana continued to fall as only 767 fresh cases were reported on Thursday taking the overall tally to 7.81 lakh.
The state had recorded 865 new cases on Wednesday.
The trend of recoveries outnumbering daily infections also continued with 2,861 people recuperating from the infectious disease.
The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,59,744, a medical bulletin said.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 228, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts with 54 and 52 respectively.
The toll increased to 4,105 with two more fatalities. The number of active cases was 17,754, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent and the recovery rate was 97.20 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU