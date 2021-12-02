Covid-19 pandemic: Maha sees 796 new cases, 24 deaths, 952 recoveries

Maharashtra recorded 796 new positive cases and 24 fatalities on Thursday, taking its caseload to 66,37,221 and death toll to 1,41,049, the state health department said.

A total of 952 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which pushed the state's recovery count to 64,85,290.

The recovery rate of Maharashtra is 97.71 per cent and there are 7,209 active COVID-19 cases, the health bulletin said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 767 cases and 28 fatalities.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in Maharashtra climbed to 6,57,28,280 after 1,08,329 samples were examined, the lowest in recent times, in the last 24 hours, it said.

Nine districts and six municipal corporations in the state did not report any new COVID-19 case.

Mumbai districts reported the highest 220 infections, followed by 89 cases in Pune city.

Of the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 349 cases, followed by 230 from the Pune region and 103 from the Nashik region.

The Aurangabad region reported 45 new infections, Latur (23), Kolhapur (19), Nagpur (18), and Akola (nine).

Mumbai region reported the highest number of 14 fatalities due to the virus among the eight regions in the last 24 hours. Nagpur region did not report any such fatality.

Presently, the highest number of 1,923 active cases are in two Mumbai districts. Among the 64,85,290 recovered patients, the highest 11,39,467 are from Pune district.

The figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,37,221, new cases 796, total deaths 1,41,049, fresh deaths 24, total recoveries 64,85,290, active cases 7,209, total tests 6,57,28,280.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)