Covid-19 pandemic: Maha sees 796 new cases, 24 deaths, 952 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra sees 845 new Covid-19 cases,17 deaths and 730 recoveries
Mumbai reports 404 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths, 382 recoveries
Mumbai reports 363 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths, 438 recoveries
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai sees 176 cases, 4 deaths, 275 recoveries
-
Maharashtra recorded 796 new coronavirus positive cases and 24 fatalities on Thursday, taking its caseload to 66,37,221 and death toll to 1,41,049, the state health department said.
A total of 952 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which pushed the state's recovery count to 64,85,290.
The recovery rate of Maharashtra is 97.71 per cent and there are 7,209 active COVID-19 cases, the health bulletin said.
On Wednesday, the state had recorded 767 coronavirus cases and 28 fatalities.
The cumulative number of tests conducted in Maharashtra climbed to 6,57,28,280 after 1,08,329 samples were examined, the lowest in recent times, in the last 24 hours, it said.
Nine districts and six municipal corporations in the state did not report any new COVID-19 case.
Mumbai districts reported the highest 220 infections, followed by 89 cases in Pune city.
Of the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 349 cases, followed by 230 from the Pune region and 103 from the Nashik region.
The Aurangabad region reported 45 new infections, Latur (23), Kolhapur (19), Nagpur (18), and Akola (nine).
Mumbai region reported the highest number of 14 fatalities due to the virus among the eight regions in the last 24 hours. Nagpur region did not report any such fatality.
Presently, the highest number of 1,923 active cases are in two Mumbai districts. Among the 64,85,290 recovered patients, the highest 11,39,467 are from Pune district.
The coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,37,221, new cases 796, total deaths 1,41,049, fresh deaths 24, total recoveries 64,85,290, active cases 7,209, total tests 6,57,28,280.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU