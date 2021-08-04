Mumbai reports 363 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths, 438 recoveries

reported 363 new coronavirus infections and nine fresh deaths on Wednesday, taking the case tally to 7,36,022 and the toll to 15,920, a civic official said.

The financial capital has witnessed a marginal increase in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when it had reported 288 new cases and three fatalities. Significantly, for the 20th day in a row, the daily COVID-19 cases remained below the 500 mark in the city, a period during which fatalities were in the range of three to 14. The civic official said in the last 24 hours 34,114 COVID-19 tests were conducted, taking their cumulative number to 82,75,448. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, with the discharge of 438 patients from hospitals during the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases jumped to 7,13,161. He said the city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent. Mumbai's case doubling rate has climbed to 1,595 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between July 28 and August 3 was 0.04 per cent, the official said. According to the official, has now only four containment zones in 'chawls' (old row tenements) and slums, while the the number of sealed buildings is 41. This year, reported the highest daily coronavirus cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths in a day - 90 - were registered on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

