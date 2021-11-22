Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai sees 176 cases, 4 deaths, 275 recoveries

on Monday reported 176 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 7,61,322 and the toll to 16,310, a civic official said.

The discharge of 275 people during the day took the recovery count to 7,40,002, which is 97 per cent of the caseload, leaving the country's financial capital with 2,453 active cases, he said.

With 24,798 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in went up to 1,21,65,445, the official added.

The case doubling time is 2,484 days currently and the average growth rate between November 15 and 21 stood at 0.03 per cent, civic data showed.

It also revealed that 13 buildings have been sealed in the city, though there are no containment zones since mid-August.

