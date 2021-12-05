Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra logs 707 new cases, seven more deaths

-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 707 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 66,38,778, while the death of seven patients took the toll to 1,41,170, the health department said.
A total of 677 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which raised the state's overall recovery count to 64,86,782, it said.
There are 7,151 active COVID-19 cases in the state and its recovery rate stands at 97.71 per cent.
As many as 1,15,432 people were tested on Sunday, which pushed the state's cumulative test count to 6,60,78,616.
Mumbai reported 207 new cases and one death. With this, its total infection tally is now 7,63,823 and death toll 16,349.
Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 364 cases and except one death Mumbai city, no patient succumbed to the infection in the region during the day.
Nashik division reported 73 new cases, Pune division 185 cases, Kolhapur division 18 cases, Latur division 22 cases, Akola division six cases, Nagpur division 14 cases.
During the day, seven persons were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Pune district of Maharashtra. With this, a total of eight cases of Omicron have been detected in the state so far.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 66,38,778, death toll 1,41,170, recoveries 64,86,782, active cases 7,151, total tests 6,60,78,616.
