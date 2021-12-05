JUST IN
4 members of family, 5 others test positive for Omicron variant in Jaipur

The genome sequencing of their swab samples confirmed it, a senior official said

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Four members of a family and five others have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said here on Sunday.

Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said the genome sequencing of their swab samples confirmed it.

He said the family members had recently returned from South Africa.

Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Jaipur's state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 05 2021. 21:13 IST

