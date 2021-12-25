Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 1,410 cases and 12 deaths

reported 1,410 new



cases and 12 deaths on Friday, health officials said.

On Thursday, the state had reported 1,179 new cases.

The case tally in the state rose to 66,54,755, while the death toll reached 1,41,404.

The rise in cases was highest in almost two months.

On November 3, had reported 1,193 new cases.

As many as 868 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the tally of recoveries to 65,01,243.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.69 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.12 percent.

As per the official release, 1,18,157 tests were carried out during the day, taking the total to 6,82,35,476.

There are 8,426 active cases in

Mumbai city reported 673 cases and one death.

The caseload in the city rose to 7,69,283 and death toll reached 16,368.

The larger Mumbai division reported 962 cases and four deaths.

Nashik division reported 112 new cases, Pune division 275 new cases, Kolhapur division 16, Aurangabad division 11, Latur division 14, Akola division 6 and Nagpur division 14 new cases.

Maharashtra's figures are: Total cases 66,54,755, New cases 1,410, Death toll 1,41,404, Total recoveries 65,01,243, Active cases 8,426, Total tests 6,82,35,476.

