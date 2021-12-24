Night curfew back in Madhya Pradesh amid Omicron fear, 3rd wave fear

The government has decided to impose a night curfew between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. across the state Thursday onwards amid a growing fear of a possible third Covid-19 wave following the detection of the new variant -- cases of which have been reported in some states including the neighbouring Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In an announcement on late Thursday evening, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: "We can impose curfew during night hours (between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.) If needed, some more measures will be implemented."

" has reached 16 states and people are coming from these states. The possibility cannot be ruled out that cases of this variant will come in spreads very quickly," Chouhan added.

The move is as an attempt to minimise the spread of new Covid cases in at a time when some other states have witnessed a marginal surge in new cases, including the new Omicron variant.

Though reports suggest that the number of daily cases has started increasing in Madhya Pradesh and several samples of new cases have been sent to Delhi for testing, the state is yet to officially report any Omicron cases.

The Madhya Pradesh government lifted all Covid-19 restrictions on November 17, permitting all activities including social, political, religious etc.

As per the data, as many as 30 new cases of Covid have been detected in the last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that the state needs to be alert and prevent the third wave of Covid-19.

He appealed to the people to take measures to ensure that the infection does not spread. He also urged the people to follow measures like wearing a mask, not leaving the house unnecessarily, and getting vaccinated.

"If someone gets infected in his house and there is no place of isolation, he will be admitted to the hospital," he said, adding: "We had already decided that if children go to the school, classes will function at 50 per cent capacity," he said.

--IANS

