Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra's Nashik district logs 37 new infections

The COVID-19 tally in district of Maharashtra rose to 4,12,634 on Sunday with the addition of 37 cases, officials said.

With one more patient succumbing to the infection, the COVID-19 death toll in the district went up to 8,729, they said.

The total number of recoveries in the district now stands at 4,03,503.

With 2,475 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the district climbed to 28,96,279, according to officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)