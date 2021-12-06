Covid-19 pandemic: Ten new infections take Sikkim's tally to 32,369

on Sunday reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, six less than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 32,369, a health department bulletin said.

East registered eight new cases, while South logged two.

Sikkim now has 215 active cases, while 341 others have migrated to other states and 31,408 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The death toll stood at 405 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, it said.

The Himalayan state has so far conducted 2,72,370 sample tests, including 296 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 3.4 per cent, while the recovery ratio at 98.1 per cent.

