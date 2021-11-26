Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai logs 179 new cases and 4 deaths

-
Mumbai reported 179 new coronavirus cases and four fresh fatalities on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 761955 and the death toll to 16,319, a civic official said.
The daily COVID-19 cases in the city dipped below 200 after crossing that mark a day earlier. The financial capital had reported 258 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday. As many as 33,108 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,22,65,888, the official said. He said the city is left with 2,364 active COVID-19 cases after 162 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day following recovery. With this, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 7,40,709. According to the official, currently, Mumbai has 16 sealed buildings, while the ity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August. Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent. The city's case doubling rate is 2,616 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.03 per cent between November 18 and November 24, he said. This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.
