Over 9 crore people inoculated with Covid-19 jabs in West Bengal

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal plans more Covid beds for women amid third wave threat
Over 1.8 mn people inoculated against Covid-19 in Gujarat govt mega drive
Over 18.5 lakh inoculated in MP during mega Covid-19 vaccination drive
Over 1 mn Hong Kong residents fully inoculated against coronvirus
40,000 inoculated in a single day, location in Hyderabad
-
With more than five lakh COVID-19 vaccines administered on Thursday, over nine crore people in West Bengal have been inoculated with at least one dose for protection against the viral infection, an official of the state health department said.
According to the official, as many as 6,23,82,416 people have received the first jab, while 2,76,58,876 have been administered both the doses, he said.
Meanwhile, Bengal on Thursday recorded 11 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, which took the toll to 19,340, a bulletin issued by the department said.
At least 758 new cases were reported in the state, pushing the tally to 16,12,741
Two fatalities each were registered in the city, neighbouring North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, while one each succumbed to the disease in Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman.
Altogether 15,85,444 people have recovered from the infection in the state, including 774 since Wednesday.
The discharge rate stood at 98.31 per cent.
Bengal currently has 7,867 active cases, down from 7,894 the previous day, the bulletin said.
A total of 2,01,47,647 sample tests have been conducted so far -- 37,031 of them since Wednesday, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU