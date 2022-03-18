Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai records 48 fresh cases and no deaths

on Friday recorded 48 new cases and zero pandemic-related fatalities, a civic official said.

The caseload in the megapolis rose to 10,57,505 while death toll stood unchanged at 16,693. There are 317 active patients in the city now. As many as 54 patients were discharged from hospitals since previous evening.

A total of 10,37,611 patients have recovered in the city so far.

With 12,802 samples examined since Thursday evening, the tally of tests conducted in the city rose to 1,64,67,229. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent, while caseload doubling rate is 17,627 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)