Covid-19 pandemic: Mumbai reports 73 fresh cases and no deaths

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 73 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The caseload in the city rose to 10,57,457, while death toll remained unchanged at 16,693.
Mumbai has not recorded a new coronavirus-related death on 15 days this month.
New daily cases have been below 100 since March 2.
On Wednesday, Mumbai had logged 44 new cases and one death.
There was a slight rise in COVID-19 cases compared to Wednesday as nearly 13,000 more tests were carried out during the day, said a civic official.
As many as 28,595 COVID-19 tests were carried out on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,64,25,832.
The case positivity rate is 0.002 per cent.
With 64 patients recovering on Thursday, the tally of recoveries rose to 10,37,557.
The city's rate of recovery is 98 per cent.
The caseload doubling period of Mumbai has now improved to 15,993 days, while the growth rate of cases between March 10 to 16 was 0.005 per cent.
Presently, Mumbai has 323 active COVID-19 patients.
Of new patients, 93 per cent or 68 out of 73 were asymptomatic.
In the last 24 hours, only five patients were hospitalised and none required oxygen support.
Also, only 87 of total 28,437 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city.
The metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones since last month.
On January 7, 2022, during the third wave, Mumbai had reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases.
