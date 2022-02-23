Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik logs 30 fresh cases; active infections at 475

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,75,513 after 30 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official said.

As many as 48 patients recovered from the infection, while one died of it during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,66,148 and toll to 8,890, he said.

There are now 475 patients undergoing treatment in the district, the official said.

According to the district authorities, of the total cases reported so far, 2,72,619 were from Nashik city, 1,76,788 from other parts of the district, 13,879 from Malegaon and 8,311 patients were from outside the district.

