Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 17 new cases; active infections at 303

-
ALSO READ
Nashik sees 2,696 fresh coronavirus cases, five deaths; 2,900 recover
Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik logs 30 fresh cases; active infections at 475
Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra's Nashik from Dec 13
Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 47 cases, 1 death and 70 recoveries
Nashik sees 28 Coronavirus cases, 1 death; tally reaches 412,549
-
Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 that took the tally of infections to 4,75,775, an official said.
At least 21 patients were discharged from hospitals, while none died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 4,66,576 and toll stood at 8,896, he said.
The district is now left with 303 active cases, the official added.
Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,72,691 were from Nashik city, 1,76,964 from other parts of the district, 13,881 from Malegaon and 8,323 from outside the district, the administration has stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU