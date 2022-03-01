Covid-19 pandemic: Punjab reports 51 new cases, four more deaths

-
Four more people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday while 51 new cases took the infection tally to 7,58,139, according to a medical bulletin.
The deaths were reported from Ludhiana, Fazilka, Jalandhar and Pathankot. With this, the toll reached 17,712, it said.
The number of active cases in the state is 618.
Of the new cases, Jalandhar reported 13 followed by 10 in Mohali and six each in Ludhiana and Patiala.
Fifty patients are on oxygen support while six critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.
A total of 110 people have recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries to 7,39,809, it said.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,753.
No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city while the death toll stood at 1,165.
The number of active cases in the city was 145 while the number of recoveries was 90,443.
