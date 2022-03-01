Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra reports 675 fresh cases, five deaths

-
Maharashtra recorded 675 new coronavirus cases including 104 Omicron infections and five pandemic-related deaths on Tuesday, the health department said.
The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,66,380, and death toll reached 1,43,706. On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 407 new cases and four deaths. Of 104 new Omicron infections, 41 were reported from Pune city, 12 from Sindhudurg district, 14 from Aurangabad, 11 from Mumbai, eight from Jalna and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, five from Thane Municipal Corporation, three from Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation and two from Satara.
A total of 4,773 Omicron infections have been found in the state so far. Of them, 4,509 patients have recovered. As many as 1,225 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of discharged patients to 77,12,568. The number of active cases in the state stands at 6,106. Mumbai recorded 77 new coronavirus cases while Pune reported 128 cases. Both the cities did not report any deaths.
Of eight administrative circles or regions (each comprising several districts), Pune region recorded 290 new cases, followed by Nashik (132), Mumbai (125), Nagpur (47), Aurangabad (25), Akola (22), Latur (19), Kolhapur (15). Mumbai and Nashik regions reported two deaths each and Pune recorded one.
The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent. As many as 65,821 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests done so far to 7,79,40,925.
Currently 1,31,412 people are in home quarantine and 663 people are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 675; Daily Fatalities: 5; Active cases: 6,106; Tests conducted: 65,821.
