Covid-19 pandemic: Sikkim logs 313 new cases, tally rises to 34,712

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,712 on Sunday as 313 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

As many as 369 people had tested positive for COVID-19 and two patients had succumbed to the disease in Sikkim on Saturday.

The state's death toll remained unchanged at 413 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim logged 219, followed by 57 in West Sikkim, 33 in South Sikkim, and four in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 1,989 active cases, while 31,874 people have recovered from the infection, and 436 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has tested 2,92,519 samples for COVID-19 so far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 single-day positivity rate stood at 25.4 per cent, while the recovery ratio was 93 per cent.

