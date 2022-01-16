70% adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Mandaviya at stamp launch

-
ALSO READ
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
India administers lowest number of coronavirus tests in a month
Molbio Diagnostics developing more tests for Truenat platform
Amid eased curbs, India administers lowest number of Covid tests in a month
No new Covid case in Dharavi for second day in row; 16 active cases now
-
Seventy per cent of India's adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 93 per cent received the first jab, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while launching a postage stamp on indigenously developed vaccine Coviaxin to mark one year of the inoculation drive.
The drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.
Addressing the commemorative postage stamp release event through a video link, Mandaviya said it is a proud moment for Indians and the entire world is amazed by the country's Covid inoculation drive.
"India has been able to achieve the milestone of administering over 156 crore doses despite such a huge population and diversity," he said.
"On the occasion of completion of one year of the Covid vaccination drive, a postage stamp has been released on the vaccine indigenously developed jointly by the ICMR and Bharat Biotech, realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's dream of self-reliant India." the minister said.
He also congratulated all scientists on the occasion.
"Our prime minister encouraged scientists to carry out research and develop an indigenous Covid vaccine and held discussions with vaccine manufacturing companies and offered them support.
"There was no dearth of manpower or brainpower. What was needed was the ability to identify the potential in the country for coming up with vaccines," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU