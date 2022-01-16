Global Covid caseload tops 323.1 million, deaths surge to over 5.52 million

Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global caseload has topped 323.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.52 million and vaccinations to over 9.58 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 323,140,074 and 5,528,794, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,582,502,477.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 64,897,237 and 849,172, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (36,582,129 infections and 485,350 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,933,289 infections and 621,063 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (15,164,676), France (13,680,775), Russia (10,541,870), Turkey (10,273,170), Italy (8,356,514), Spain (8,093,036), Germany (7,805,161), Argentina (6,793,119) Iran (6,214,781) and Colombia (5,440,981), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (312,733), Mexico (300,574), Peru (203,157), the UK (152,103), Indonesia (144,155), Italy (140,548), Iran (132,002), Colombia (130,625), France (127,711), Argentina (117,808), Germany (115,172) and Ukraine (104,367).

