Covid-19 pandemic: Sikkim reports 5 more infections in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Sikkim coronavirus update: State reports 147 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Fully vaccinated tourists can visit Sikkim from July 5 as govt lifts ban
Sikkim reports 137 new coronavirus cases, one more fatality in 24 hours
Landslides cut off Sikkim from rest of India, clearing works on: Officials
Intensity of rainfall may increase in Bengal, Sikkim during Aug 11-12: IMD
-
Five more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the state's caseload to 32,436, a health department bulletin on Tuesday.
All five cases were registered in East Sikkim district.
The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 406, as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.
Sikkim currently has 193 active cases, while 341 others have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.
Altogether 31,496 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease.
The small Himalayan state tested 288 samples for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests done so far to 27,5315.
Sikkim's Covid-19 daily positivity rate stood at 1.9 per cent, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU