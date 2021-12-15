JUST IN
Covid-19 pandemic: Sikkim reports 5 more infections in last 24 hours

The state's caseload is now 32,436

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Five more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the state's caseload to 32,436, a health department bulletin on Tuesday.

All five cases were registered in East Sikkim district.

The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 406, as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Sikkim currently has 193 active cases, while 341 others have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

Altogether 31,496 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease.

The small Himalayan state tested 288 samples for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests done so far to 27,5315.

Sikkim's Covid-19 daily positivity rate stood at 1.9 per cent, the bulletin said.

