Covid-19 pandemic: Tripura logs 1,242 new cases, 4 more deaths

Tripura's Covid-19 tally rose to 94,203 on Wednesday as the state registered 1,242 fresh cases, 143 less than the previous day's count, an official said.

For more people died of coronavirus, taking the toll to 845.

Of the new cases, West district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, reported the highest number of 489 infections, while South logged 185.

now has 7,050 active cases,



Altogether 86,240 people have recovered from the infection, including 679 in the last 24 hours, while 68 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 8,908 samples were taken up for COVID test in the past 24 hours, out of which 1,242 tested positive, state surveillance officer Dr Deep Debbarma said.

While the state's average positivity rate stands at 13.94 per cent, the situation in the West Tripura district remains critical with a rate of 22 per cent, Debbarma said.

"There is no confirmed case of Omicron in Tripura. As per the guideline, 150 samples will be sent for genome sequencing tests to National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in West Bengal on Thursday," the Head of Microbiology Department in Agartala Government Medical College, Dr Tapan Majumder, said.

