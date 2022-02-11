Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 767 new cases, 27 more deaths

-
West Bengal's Covid-19 tally reached 20,09,717 on Friday as 767 more people, 50 less than the previous day's count, tested positive for the virus, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.
It said 27 fresh fatalities due to coronavirus were recorded during the day, pushing the death toll to 20,965. The state had registered 26 such deaths on Thursday.
The positivity rate declined to 1.73 per cent from 1.80 per cent the previous day, while the number of samples tested was lower from Thursday's 45,495 to 44,300 on Friday.
A total of 2,36,86,853 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said.
Kolkata continued to record the highest number of positive cases at 131 as against 135 on Thursday, according to the data.
North 24 Parganas district is in the second position with 95 cases on Friday, down from 133 on the previous day. Other districts that recorded high incidence of cases are Jalpaiguri (73) and Nadia (57).
Of the 27 fresh Covid deaths in the state, seven were recorded in North 24 Parganas, followed by four in Kolkata and three each in Paschim Medinipur and Paschim Bardhaman districts, the bulletin said. The remaining fatalities were registered in several other districts.
As 1,361 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease on Friday, the number of cured people has gone up to 19,74,568. The recovery rate now is 98.25 per cent.
The number of active cases on Friday is 14,184, the bulletin said.
