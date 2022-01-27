West Bengal registers 3,608 new Covid-19 cases, 36 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,82,862 on Thursday as 3,608 people tested positive for the infection, 1,361 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Thirty-six more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's death toll to 20,481.

North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of new cases at 524, followed by 423 in Kolkata. Fourteen fatalities were reported in North 24 Parganas, followed by eight in Kolkata and four in South 24 Parganas.

The number of active cases dipped by 11,644 to 55,725. A total of 19,06,656 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 15,216 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate has improved to 96.16 per cent from 95.56 per cent on the previous day.

The positivity rate, however, rose to 9.02 per cent from 7.32 per cent on Wednesday as 40,019 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,30,02,149.

A total of 64,739 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)