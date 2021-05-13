Covid-19: Peak will come, virus can again emerge, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders
-
As the country battles the second wave of COVID-19, the government Thursday said the virus may emerge again and so preparations have to be made at the national level in collaboration with states, infrastructure needs to be ramped up while curbs and appropriate behaviour must be followed.
Dismissing allegations that the government was unaware of the intensity of the second wave, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said, "We kept warning again and again from this platform that the second wave of COVID-19 will come.
"It was said that the sero-positivity is 20 per cent, 80 per cent of the population is still vulnerable and that virus has not gone anywhere and other countries were also witnessing a resurge."
At a press conference, Paul said, "The prime minister had conveyed the country about the emerging second wave on March 17 without creating panic and had said that we have to fight it."
"Was such a peak expected," he said, "well, no modelling can predict the size of a peak as the unexpected behaviour virus is well known."
"So peak will come, the virus can again emerge, we know. So preparations have to be made at country level in collaboration with states, infrastructure has to be ramped up, containment measures have to be implemented and COVID appropriate behaviour has to be followed.
"We had not created panic... other countries have faced multiple peaks after all it's a pandemic," he said.
He said it is the nature of the disease that it will ultimately go to villages.
This epidemiology is well known, Paul said as he urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and embrace vaccination.
Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that plateauing in daily new COVID-19 cases and a slight decline positivity rate have been recorded in the country over the past three days, but added 10 states still have a positivity rate of more than 25 per cent which was "worrisome trend".
He said as many as 12 states have more than 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, while 24 states have more than 15 per cent case positivity rate.
"There are 10 states --Goa, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karntaka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is more than 25 per cent while there are eight states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Kerala where it is more than 20 per cent, which is a worrisome trend," he said.
He, however, said the number of districts with week-on week rise in COVID-19 tests, yet decline in positivity rate has increased from 125 in April 22-28 to 338 between May 6 and 12.
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan,Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Telangana were among 20 states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal,Punjab, Assam, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Pudusherry and Manipur were among 16 states and union territories showing continued increasing trend in daily new COVID-19 cases and remain area of concern.
There 316 districts showing an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases since last two weeks while 187 districts have relatively shown a decline in COVID-19 cases during the same period , he said.
India has been reeling under a catastrophic second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, the country added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning.
The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU