TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
Tamil Nadu election 2021 on April 6, result on May 2; know full schedule
-
Amid the election season in Tamil Nadu, restaurant owners in Madurai have been disappointed by the lack of orders for food, which typically sees a boost when political parties campaign in the area.
Raja Mohamad, a biryani shop owner said that usually during polls, they get orders for 200 to 300 plates. This year, however, he is yet to receive any.
"Political parties generally buy biryani as lunch for those who campaign around here. They place orders for 200 to 300 plates of biryani daily from the opening days of the campaign to the counting day. But no biryani orders have been received for this election so far," Mohamad told ANI.
"We are disappointed as many local stores rely on these elections for a boost in business," he added.
The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU