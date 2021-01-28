Covid-19 performance: India ranked 86 out of 98 countries, says study

A study by Australia-based Lowy Institute has ranked India 86 out of 98 countries on its Covid performance in the 36 weeks that followed each country’s 100th confirmed case. India ranked below Pakistan, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Ghana, Israel, among others.

The study compared the performance of countries in managing the pandemic on six parameters: Confirmed cases; deaths; cases and deaths per million people; confirmed cases as proportion of tests; and tests per thousand.





While New Zealand has scored the highest average score among countries, the United States is among the bottom five.



The study said that most European countries at one point exceeded the average performance of countries in the Asia-Pacific — before succumbing to a second, more severe, wave of the pandemic in the final months of 2020.