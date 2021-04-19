Covid-19: Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets until May 3

-
In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.
Called the Jan Anushahan Pakhwada'' (public discipline fortnight), only shops and offices providing essential services will open during the 15-day period, the release issued by Home Secretary Abhay Kumar said.
The sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed till 7 pm. Those entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel.
Vendors will be allowed to distribute newspapers from 4 am to 8 am.
Earlier, the Rajasthan government had imposed a night curfew in the entire state from April 16. All educational and coaching institutes will too remain shut till April 30.
The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50. Not more than 20 persons will be allowed for the funeral, the earlier order had said.
The government had also ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and amusement parks.
