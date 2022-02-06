Covid-19: Rajasthan reports 4,509 cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

on Sunday reported 4,509 new Covid cases and seven more deaths, officials said.

According to the health department, the new cases include 803 from Jaipur, 365 from Jodhpur, 278 from Udaipur, 245 from Alwar, 217 from Ganganagar, 214 from Ajmer.

A total of 9,752 people have recovered from the infection while 45,893 patients are under treatment.

Of the seven deaths, four were reported from Jaipur, and one each from Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, and Sikar.

The state's death toll stands at 9,379, they said.

