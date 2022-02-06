Submitted proposal to test Sputnik Light as Covid booster dose: Dr Reddy's

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
Over 300,000 pregnant women given first dose of Covid-vaccine: Govt
-
Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories has submitted a proposal to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to register Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster dose against COVID-19, a top company official has said.
The Hyderabad-based drug major had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India in September 2020.
Last year, the company received permission from the DCGI to import the Sputnik vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations in April.
"As regards to Sputnik, we are now ready with capacities in India. We are working actively with the Government of India for registering Sputnik Light as a vaccine and as a booster dose of Sputnik V," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO Erez Israeli said in an analyst call.
The drug maker has also submitted a proposal to DCGI to conduct a trial to test Sputnik Light as a booster to other vaccines, he added.
"Sputnik continues to be a viable option for Dr Reddy's for India and other countries," Israeli stated.
He noted that the company will have to get approval from the authorities in India for the protocol of the trial.
"And pending that approval of that protocol, we will have a trial with other vaccines so it will serve as another option both private as well as the government for the booster in the future. We believe that the boosters will be part of our life and we'll have to take it once or twice a year now," Israeli said.
On exports, he noted that there were no restrictions on the overseas shipment of the vaccine.
"We can export the products, both the vaccine as well as the other products," Israeli stated.
Dr Reddy's has already launched molnupiravir in the country, expanding its portfolio to fight against the on-going COVID pandemic, Israeli noted.
"We are also working on certain export opportunities in line with the licensing rights obtained from Merck," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU