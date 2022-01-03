Covid-19: Tamil Nadu aims to fully vaccinate teenagers by January end

-
ALSO READ
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
AAP, TMC backed by BJP to divide secular votes in Goa, alleges Cong
AAP petitions Goa Guv against CM's rape 'victim-shaming' comment
Goa polls: AAP promises remuneration hike, financial aid to women
Punjab Assembly elections: AAP announces 15 more candidates
-
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that there are 33.45 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 in the State and 100 per cent vaccination in this age group will be achieved by January end.
Subramanian said, "There are 33.45 lakh teenagers in the age group of 15 to 18 and the government aims to fully inoculate this population by the end of January. Booster doses will be administered to the frontline, health care workers and those who are above 60 with comorbidities from January 10."
The Health Minister said, "There are 4 lakh engineering students in the State and about 46 per cent of them have received the first dose of vaccination. We have advised the health department to increase vaccination drive among college students.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU