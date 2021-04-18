India reports 261,500 new Covid-19 cases, 1,501 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match-2 highlights: DC wins by 7 wickets; Dhawan shines
Pakistan's Punjab records highest Covid cases since June 2020 amid surge
100 million Covid-19 cases worldwide expected this week: WHO chief
Thackeray to meet officials as Covid-19 cases rise; Mumbai faces curbs
Modi to meet CMs today, discuss rise in Covid cases, vaccination drive
-
India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
In the last 24 hours, 1,501 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,77,150. As many as 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109.
The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316.
In the last 24 hours, 1,38,423 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,28,09,643.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 15,66,394 samples were tested on Saturday. And, as many as 26,65,38,416 samples have been tested across the country till April 17.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 12,26,22,590 till today.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on April 12. Now, India has three vaccines
Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V for its inoculation programme against COVID-19.From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU