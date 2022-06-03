Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 11.65 million, death toll at 253,309

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in reached 11,652,891, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 253,309.

Nearly 11,007,507 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

It said that South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 3,960,424 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 1,168,664 as of Thursday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

